PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Hillsboro School District says it is “both relieved and heartbroken” after receiving notice that the two suspects in a house party shooting have been arrested.

The shooting occurred on Saturday, Oct. 21 around 7:50 p.m. The incident resulted in one injury for a 16-year-old Liberty High School student, and the death of a 17-year-old Hillsboro High student.

Hillsboro police announced that two 17-year-old suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting on Tuesday, but their identities weren’t released to the public because they’re minors.

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, HSD revealed that the suspects were two students of the school district.

Read the full statement below.