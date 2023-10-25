PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Hillsboro School District says it is “both relieved and heartbroken” after receiving notice that the two suspects in a house party shooting have been arrested.
The shooting occurred on Saturday, Oct. 21 around 7:50 p.m. The incident resulted in one injury for a 16-year-old Liberty High School student, and the death of a 17-year-old Hillsboro High student.
Hillsboro police announced that two 17-year-old suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting on Tuesday, but their identities weren’t released to the public because they’re minors.
In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, HSD revealed that the suspects were two students of the school district.
Read the full statement below.
The Hillsboro Police Department has informed the Hillsboro School District that two 17-year-old males have been arrested for the shooting that took place on Saturday, October 21, 2023, and that they are students of the district. The shooting left one student dead and injured another. Because the suspects are juveniles and because an entire legal process needs to take place, no additional information will be shared.
We are both relieved and heartbroken by news of the arrest. For the families of the victims, the students who bore witness to or were in the vicinity of the situation, other students who have been fearful for their safety since the incident, and for the broader community – this news brings some measure of comfort. We are grateful for the diligent work of law enforcement to identify and take these suspects into custody. Of course, it is deeply troubling that it was fellow teenagers who allegedly engaged in this sort of senseless, avoidable violence.
As a system, we will continue to invest our time and resources into supporting students and engaging them in pro-social activities to nurture their talents, help them pursue their aspirations, and be connected, productive members of our schools and communities; and to help them avoid destructive pathways to violence.