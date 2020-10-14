Hillsboro shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed in a shooting last week in Hillsboro, police said Tuesday.
Shots were reported around 9:30 p.m. on Friday near the 1800 block of NE Barberry Drive. At the time, police said responding officers found multiple victims but did not provide a condition for any of them.
KOIN 6 News learned Tuesday that one person died and another was hospitalized. That person’s condition is unknown at this time.
No other details have been released.
