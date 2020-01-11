Hillsboro suspect arrested after shooting at parked car

The 19-year-old has not been identified by police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man police said they found shooting at a parked car led police on a chase in Hillsboro Friday afternoon.

Police said the incident started when they received a report of gunfire around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Officers arrived at the Quatama Crossing Apartments on NE Autumncreek Drive to find a man with a pistol, shooting into a parked car. Before officers confronted him, the suspect drove away in a Subaru Outback.

A short time later, another responding officer found a car matching the suspect car description. The officer attempted to pull the car over, but when the officer got out of his patrol car, the Subaru drove off.

Police said the Subaru lost control at an intersection on NE Century Blvd and crashed into an SUV. The two people inside the SUV, a woman and a man, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver in the Subaru, along with the 3 other passengers, were all uninjured, said police.

Hillsboro police arrested the driver, a 19-year-old man, and also found the gun in the car. While police have not identified the suspect, they said he was the suspect in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, said police. They will release the name of the suspect, as well as the charges he faces, in a future update.

