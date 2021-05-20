Hillsboro Target evacuated after robber claims to have gun

Suspect is described as a white man between 20-30 years old

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Target store in Hillsboro was evacuated after someone claimed to have a gun while trying to rob the pharmacy, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery at the Target on NW Evergreen Parkway just before 11 a.m. on Thursday. The suspect reportedly approached the pharmacy and announced that he had a gun, though a firearm was never seen or used, according to Hillsboro police.

The store was evacuated as a safety precaution and police searched the building but didn’t find the suspect. Officers said there was no threat to the public.

The suspect was described as a white man between 20 and 30 years old who was wearing a mask.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sean Magnuson at 503.681.6190 and reference case #21-8173.