Hillsboro teacher faces child pornograpy charges

Brett Cunningham, 40, most recently worked as an elementary school teacher in Hillsboro, court documents show

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –– An elementary school teacher is facing child pornography charges in Multnomah County.

Brett Cunningham is accused of uploading images of child pornography in April, according to court documents. An online company reported the uploads to the Oregon Department of Justice.

Investigators found electronic media while serving a search warrant and learned 40-year-old Cunningham had most recently worked at an elementary school in Hillsboro, court documents show.

Cunningham was indicted Monday by a grand jury and arraigned Friday on two counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and eight counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

Because of Cunningham’s access to children as a teacher, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact Oregon Department of Justice Special Agent Tyler McCourt at 503.934.1107.