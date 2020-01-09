Hillsboro woman sues Uber for $1M over alleged sex assault

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Hillsboro woman is seeking more than $1 million from the ride-hailing company Uber, alleging she was sexually assaulted by one of the company’s drivers in 2018.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the woman filed a lawsuit against Uber and one of its drivers, Wosey Yeaney, on Tuesday. According to court documents, the woman alleges assault, battery and negligence.
Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
On August 2, 2019, Yeaney was acquitted on all 4 charges of unlawful sexual penetration and sexual abuse in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd degrees.
KOIN 6 News contributed to this report.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.