PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A man arrested last year after firing nearly 30 rounds from an AR-15 into a Southwest Portland apartment complex was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison in exchange for having 17 charges dropped in a plea deal with the District Attorney’s Office.

Luke Stolarzyk, 33, pleaded guilty on April 22 to three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. The remaining charges, including one count of attempted murder, were dismissed.

Stolarzyk has been in custody since his arrest in July 2021, after the court denied his release.

His arrest stemmed from a dispute that turned violent June 29, 2021, after Stolarzyk got into an argument with a neighbor around 1:15 a.m. over noise and a dog running loose. Stolarzyk left the area where the argument occurred, but returned with an AR-15, firing 29 shots within the Stephens Creek Crossing apartment complex on Southwest Capitol Highway, according to court filings. Witnesses, along with video evidence, indicated he fired toward at least one person from an elevated position with his semiautomatic rifle.

Portland Tribune and its parent, Pamplin Media Group, are KOIN 6 News partners.

In a court filing last year, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said John Dickson, a neighbor, snuck up behind Stolarzyk and hit him with a stick before wrestling the gun away from him. During the physical altercation, Stolarzyk fired a shot, nearly hitting Dickson, before he was punched several times and knocked out. Neighbors kept Stolarzyk restrained until police arrived.

Stolarzyk was taken by ambulance and later indicted on more than two dozen charges, including attempted murder, reckless endangerment, unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief and attempt to commit a felony. At the time, he was employed as a custodian with Portland Public Schools.

Shortly after the event in 2021, Home Forward, which manages Stephens Creek Crossing, held a community meeting with residents and a Portland Police officer to discuss safety concerns. Residents said the event was traumatic, and left them fearing for their safety if Stolarzyk were to be released. A few months prior to the shooting incident, Stolarzyk’s mother filed for a restraining order against her son, telling the court he would often get drunk and threaten people with guns.

A preliminary sentencing document indicates Stolarzyk will serve about seven years in custody, since he’s been in jail nearly a year, and will be ordered to pay roughly $6,840 in restitution to victims affected by the shooting incident.