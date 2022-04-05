PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Southeast Portland late Monday night, according to police.

Around 10:24 p.m., Portland police received a report of a hit-and-run near SE Powell Boulevard and SE 47th Avenue.

Medics arrived at the scene and found the woman already dead, according to officials. PPB was then called to the area.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-90144, or call (503)823-2103.