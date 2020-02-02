Hit and run victim in SE Portland recovering, suspect sought

The incident happened near the intersection of SE 91st and SE Foster

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

Portland Police say the person was struck by a car near the intersection of SE 91st and SE Foster just before 3am Sunday.

The driver fled the scene prior to responding officers’ arrival. The victim was taken to the hospital where his or her current condition is unknown.

Police are asking any witnesses or persons with information about the incident to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.