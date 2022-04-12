PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspected thief in Oregon City is now also wanted for a hit-and-run caught on video and tweeted by Oregon City police.

The incident happened sometime before 1 p.m. in a parking lot in Oregon City. As a person takes cellphone video and bystanders watch, the woman driver hits 2 parked cars before speeding off.

The driver, who was wearing a COVID mask, was driving a red Honda CRV that had no license plates. It is not clear what was allegedly stolen or when.

WATCH: Honda driver hits 2 parked cars, speeds off

Anyone with information is asked to call the OCPD Tip Line at 503.905.3505.