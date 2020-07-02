Hit-run driver kills 2-year-old in Milwaukie

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 2-year-old died after being hit by a driver in Milwaukie who fled the scene shortly after noon Thursday.
The child was hit in the 9500 block of SE Wichita Avenue, Milwaukie police said. Authorities are looking for a white, 2-door pickup truck.
No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukie PD at 503.786.7500.
