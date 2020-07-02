Hit-run driver kills 2-year-old in Milwaukie

A 2-year-old died after being struck by a hit-run driver n the 9500 block of SE Wichita Avenue, July 2, 2020 (Clackamas County Sheriff Office)

Incident happened around noon in 9500 block of SE Wichita Avenue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 2-year-old died after being hit by a driver in Milwaukie who fled the scene shortly after noon Thursday.

The child was hit in the 9500 block of SE Wichita Avenue, Milwaukie police said. Authorities are looking for a white, 2-door pickup truck.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukie PD at 503.786.7500.