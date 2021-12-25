Hit-run kills Salem pedestrian; body found in car in Keizer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 26-year-old Salem man faces manslaughter charges after a hit-and-run crash where the victim was later found dead miles away inside the vehicle described by witnesses.

Around 2 a.m. Christmas morning, a 911 caller told police a pedestrian was hit by a car on Lancaster Drive NE near Ward Drive in east Salem. Police were told a red Honda Civic sped off after the crash, but evidence at the scene showed the victim “likely did not survive,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

About 90 minutes later, another caller told police there was a red Honda Civic with a dead person inside near Wheatland and Brooklake roads north of Keizer. Investigators confirmed the person inside the Honda was the pedestrian from the east Salem crash.

The driver of the Honda was identified as Armando Rodarte Jr., who was spotted walking on Devonshire Court NE in Salem around 6 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail.

The victim hasn’t yet been identified, authorities said. Anyone with information in this ongoing investigation are asked to contact Marion County Detective Jessica Van Horn at 503.584.6211, or text a tip to 847411.

Rodarte is set to be arraigned in Marion County on Monday for 1st- and 2nd-degree manslaughter, hit-and-run/injury, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Multiple agencies, including both Salem and Keizer police, helped the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.