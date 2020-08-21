Hit-run suspect arrested again, accused of DUII, more

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County authorities said they have arrested a Beaverton man for the second time this year, accused of a variety of crimes ranging from driving under the influence to possessing roughly 100 pounds of marijuana.

Sheriff’s deputies encountered the suspect they’ve identified as 26-year-old Jesus Daniel Garcia overnight, around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday. A deputy saw a black Lexus swerving in its lane on Highway 26 outside of Portland and pulled it over due to a “reasonable suspicion of drunk driving,” said the sheriff’s office.

While talking with the driver, the deputy reported seeing multiple signs of impairment. Authorities also said the driver gave a fake name and date of birth while being questioned. At one point, the driver took off, and struck the deputy with his car. That deputy wasn’t injured in the confrontation.

Despite the false information, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were later able to confirm the identity of the driver as Garcia.

Hours later, around 5 a.m. Thursday morning, a WCSO deputy was responding to a domestic disturbance at an Aloha apartment complex when one of them found the black Lexus that had escaped deputies that same day. Authorities said they found Garcia in an apartment at the complex.

Garcia was arrested and lodged in the county jail on the following charges: DUII, attempting to elude police, reckless driving, giving false information to a police officer, attempted assault of an officer, driving while suspended, and resisting arrest.

While investigating, deputies found more than 100 pounds of marijuana in Garcia’s car, along with “packaging material for distribution” and said additional charges related to this find were pending.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office noted that Garcia already had charges pending against him from a February 3, 2020 hit-and-run investigation in Aloha. Charges related to that incident include: DUII, the possession and delivery of cocaine, reckless driving, hit and run, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.