‘Hit, stabbed, kicked’: Assaulted driver speaks out

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Friday, the victim who was brutally attacked near a protest in downtown Portland last week spoke out. Earlier the same day, the man accused in the attack turned himself in to police after the video of the incident went viral.

“My shoulder today is kind of hurting me a little bit because of the way my neck went when I got kicked,” said Adam Haner. Images of him lying unconscious in the street, with his face covered in blood, have been seen across social media in the days since the assault was captured on video on Sunday, August 16. An ambulance took him to the hospital that night.

This week, he is left with bruises, nearly two inches thick around each eye.

“Brain swelling is what they were worried about in the beginning,” said Haner. “They’re worried right now that my retina is trying to lift off of my eye.”

The man on the ground was knocked unconscious after being kicked in the head by the man standing over him during the 80th night of protests in Portland, August 16, 2020 (Kalen D’Almeida / Scriberr News / Twitter)

He said he’s still having trouble seeing out of his left eye. Doctors are hoping he doesn’t have permanent vision damage.

The Portland Police Bureau said they were called out to SW Broadway and Taylor late Sunday night after witnesses reported seeing nearly a dozen people attacking Haner.

“They hit me like three times. I was stabbed twice in the top of the head with something,” described Haner.

Video shows him lying in the street, surrounded by a group of people. At least one person can be seen punching Haner in the head a few times.

“Then, they obviously didn’t get their result with their fist, so someone came up and kicked me from behind,” said Haner. The blow was caught on video, too. Haner is kicked in the head, and his skull slams against the asphalt.

“They dumped a lot of water on me and they had a strobe light in my face after being kicked,” said Haner. Authorities said when officers arrived, he was unconscious.

This undated photo provided by the Portland Police Bureau shows Marquise Love, 25. Police in Portland, Ore., on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, said said they have identified Love as a suspect accused of punching and kicking a man to the ground after he crashed his pickup truck on a sidewalk near ongoing demonstrations on Sunday, Aug. 16. (Portland Police Bureau via AP)

Earlier this week, police identified the suspect they were looking for as 25-year-old Marquise Love. He was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center on Friday morning after his attorney coordinated with detectives to turn himself in. Love faces felony charges of assault II, coercion and riot. It’s unclear when he’ll be arraigned.

Haner said he hopes that others involved in the attack will also be held accountable.

“I think after the video’s looked at a little closer, more people will be charged,” he said.