PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are investigating after a home and a vehicle were reportedly struck in a Northeast Portland shooting early Friday morning.

Portland police were called to Northeast 11th Avenue near Woodlawn Elementary School at around 1:15 a.m.

A home and car in the area were hit by bullets while people were inside — however, no one was hurt, officials say.

Authorities also said they collected “dozens” of bullet casings from the area as evidence.

No arrests were immediately made.

This shooting comes just three days after a person was reportedly severely injured in a shooting near Woodlawn City Park.