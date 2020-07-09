Home country of accused rioter doesn’t want him

Crime

Oleg Saranchuk born in USSR, emigrated from Kazakhstan in 1990

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oleg Saranchuk, one of the 7 men charged with rioting and harassing a Black family in Lincoln City on the 4th of July, was ordered to be removed from the US in 2010.

But his home country — he was born in the USSR — would not take him. He moved to the US from Kazakhstan in 1990. At one time he was a lawful permanent resident alien.

Immigration agents told KOIN 6 News has an extensive criminal history in this region since 2002, including convictions for forgery, burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

ICE agents said they have been unable to obtain travel documents to deport Saranchuk ever since he was ordered out of the US by an immigration judge on June 17, 2010.

Saranchuk was put into the Alternative to Detention program and has been reporting to the ICE ERO office in Portland, ICE officials told KOIN 6 News.

Oleg Saranchuk, July 5, 2020 (Lincoln City PD)

