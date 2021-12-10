Home Depot theft ring arrested with $40k of property, guns

Police arrested three men suspected of stealing from Home Depot stores across Portland metro area — and the West Coast. (Courtesy/Tigard Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police arrested three men suspected of stealing from Home Depot stores across the Portland metro area — and the West Coast.

The three men stole thousands of dollars worth of electrical wire and tools from a Home Depot in Tigard on Nov. 30, according to the Tigard Police Department. Later that day, police said they found the same men at a Home Depot in Beaverton.

Officers found three guns, suspected narcotics and about $40,000 in property when they arrested Toni Rivera, Fredi Rivera and Efrain Martin Jr, TPD said. The three men are all charged with aggravated theft and felon in possession of a weapon.

TPD said the men are suspected of being members of an organized retail theft ring from California who defrauded Home Depot stores up and down the West Coast.

Authorities believe they have stolen about $100,000 in goods from the businesses in California, Oregon and Washington.