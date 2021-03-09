Home struck by gunfire during SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over a dozen shell casings were found after a Southeast Portland home was struck by gunfire on Monday night, according to police.

Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to several reports of shots fired near Southeast 118th Avenue and Southeast Harold Street. One report came from someone inside a house that had been struck by a bullet — thankfully, no one had been injured.

The officers’ suspect search was unsuccessful and no suspect information is available at this time. Police did collect at least 14 shell casings.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case 21-62896.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for reported information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or through the P3 Tips app.