Homeless 48-year-old accused of garment factory arson

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A homeless 48-year-old person is accused of burning down a fashion design and fabrication studio in Southeast Portland in April.

Investigators say Andrea Renee Cadel set fire to the Portland Garment Factory on SE 79th. The blaze destroyed the building along with all materials and projects inside. The 3-alarm fire was so dangerous it put the lives of firefighters at risk, officials said.

The fire was started in a dumpster and spread up an exterior wall of a building, which led to a 3-alarm blaze that brought nearly 100 firefighters to Southeast Portland on April 19.

Investigators with PF&R determined the fire that began around 3:30 a.m. outside the Portland Garment Factory, 408 SE 79th, was set by a person who started the fire in the dumpster, then walked away as flames began to sprout.

Cadel was arrested June 9 and faces second-degree arson and reckless burning charges.

The fire escalated quickly and 12 people living in an apartment building next door were evacuated as the smoke and fire threatened nearby structures.

Just minutes after fire crews were ordered out of the building the roof collapsed, officials said. More than 20 of the 31 fire stations in the city responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

A security camera captured a person starting the fire in the dumpster.