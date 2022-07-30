PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — McMinnville police are investigating two separate incidents this week where they say a homemade explosive device was detonated from a car and another was found in a home’s driveway.

Early Monday morning, police said someone threw an explosive out of a moving car, damaging nearby cars and a house in the southwest part of town. There were no reported injuries from the explosion.

Two days later, a homemade explosive device was found in someone’s driveway on the northwest side of McMinnville. Although this time, police said, the device was found before it could explode.

Police have not publicly identified a suspect, and they are asking for the neighbors’ help in tracking down the person or people responsible. The McMinnville Police Department wants to hear from anyone who took video of what happened Monday and who lives within the perimeter of: West 2nd Street, SW Hill Road, SW Fellows Street and SW Cypress Street.

Those with footage are asked to contact MPD at 503-434-6500 and reference Case No. 22-2658.

Authorities did not release any further details.