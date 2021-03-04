Homes caught in crossfire of NE Portland shooting

One resident was missed by inches; the other home is used for daycare

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bullets hit two occupied homes Thursday night in Northeast Portland, one of which is used as an in-home daycare center.

Portland police said two groups were shooting at each other in the street near NE Garfield Avenue and NE Bryant and the rounds hit two nearby homes.

One of the bullets pierced a home, missing a resident by mere inches, police said.

The person living in the other home that was struck runs an in-home daycare. She told KOIN 6 News she dropped to the floor when she heard gunshots. She later discovered a bullet had struck her front door.

Police have not released any details about suspects at this time.

This is a developing story and KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.