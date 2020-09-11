Homicide investigation underway after 1 shot in NE Portland

Lasalle Jamal Shakier, 29, was shot and killed in Northeast Portland Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Northeast Portland, police said.

The Portland Police Bureau identified the victim as 29-year-old Lasalle Jamal Shakier of Portland.

Officers were called to the 6600 block of NE Columbia Boulevard just before 7 a.m. on reports of shots fire. They found Shakier and signs of gunfire.

A homicide investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote 503-823-0781 Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Travis Law 503-823-0395 Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov