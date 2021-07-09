Homicide investigation underway after Clark County shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A homicide investigation underway after a man was shot and killed in unincorporated Battle Ground.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday night, deputies responded to requests for a welfare check of an “unwanted person at a home” near Northeast 176th Avenue and Northeast 202nd Street. Once they arrived at the scene, deputies discovered a man had been killed.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, an altercation between an unwanted person and a homeowner resulted in a gun being fired — ultimately killing a man. However, CCSO did not specify if the person killed was the homeowner or the unwanted person.

There are no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Tactical Detective Unit are on scene.

This is a developing story.