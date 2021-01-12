Homicide investigation underway after shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting in northeast Portland on Tuesday, according to police.

Shots rang out around 4:15 a.m. near the 4800 block of Northeast 100th Avenue. The sole victim was dead by the time officers arrived at the scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395 or Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781.

Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime should visit the Crime Stoppers of Oregon website or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smartphone or tablet.