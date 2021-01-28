Homicide investigation underway after St. Johns shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was found dead when police responded to a shooting in the St. Johns neighborhood on Thursday.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the 9500 block of North Buchanan Avenue on reports of a shooting. Once they arrived, they found a woman with a possible gunshot wound who was then declared dead by paramedics.

No suspect information or further details surrounding the investigation are being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781 or contact Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395. Reference case #21-25163.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon also offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tips can be submitted anonymously online.

This is a developing story.