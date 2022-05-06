PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tigard police are investigating a homicide after two people were found dead inside the Embassy Suites Hotel near Washington Square Mall on Friday, according to officials.

Officers were called to the scene around 1:30 a.m. for a reported disturbance with a weapon at SW Washington Square Road.

Detectives are reportedly working to identify a suspect. The suspect is believed to have fled the area, Tigard police said in a tweet.

Police did not say how either person died.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.