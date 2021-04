No suspect information at this time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was shot to death just blocks away from Jefferson High School on North Webster Street in North Portland, Portland Police reported.

Officers responded to a multiple calls regarding a shooting near North Albina Avenue and North Webster Street, in the Humboldt neighborhood around 9:26 p.m.

They found a person who had been shot and killed at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story.