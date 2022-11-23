One person was shot to death in the 4200 block of SE 37th Avenue in Portland, November 23, 2022 *(KOIN)

The person died at the scene shortly before 8 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was shot to death in Southeast Portland Wednesday night, police said.

Shortly before 8 p.m., shots rang out in the 4200 block of SE 37th Avenue. When officers arrived they found one person gravely wounded. Despite emergency effort, the person died at the scene, officials said.

The name of the victim has not yet been publicly released. No information was provided about a suspect or a motive at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact:

Detective Scott Broughton at 503.823.3774 Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov Detective Eric McDaniel at 503.823.0833 eric.mcdaniel@police.portlandoregon.gov

This is one of 2 fatal shootings in Portland Wednesday night. The other happened in the Parkrose neighborhood around 9 p.m.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.