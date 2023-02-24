Dakota J. Bachand’s family provided this photo with his beloved dog. Feb. 24, 2023. (Courtesy: PPB)

The shooting took place Tuesday night in the Creston-Kenilworth Neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the suspect and victim of a homicide that took place Tuesday night in the Creston-Kenilworth Neighborhood.

Authorities say they charged Trevian L. Luster, 19, with second-degree murder after they responded to the deadly shooting that took place on SE Powell Boulevard just after 10 p.m.

Police also identified the victim as 27-year-old Dakota J. Bachand. He suffered a gunshot wound and later died of his injuries.

PPB has yet to share further circumstances surrounding the shooting.