PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the suspect and victim of a homicide that took place Tuesday night in the Creston-Kenilworth Neighborhood.
Authorities say they charged Trevian L. Luster, 19, with second-degree murder after they responded to the deadly shooting that took place on SE Powell Boulevard just after 10 p.m.
Police also identified the victim as 27-year-old Dakota J. Bachand. He suffered a gunshot wound and later died of his injuries.
PPB has yet to share further circumstances surrounding the shooting.