Police say this is the first homicide recorded in Portland in 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man died from a gunshot wound injury Monday afternoon, the Portland Police Bureau said.

According to police, this is the first homicide of 2023 that they’re aware of.

Officers responded to a report of a person who had been shot on Northeast 102nd Avenue near Northeast Glisan Street at 2:45 p.m.

At the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police did not release the man’s name and the medical examiner has not yet confirmed his cause or manner of death.

Portland Police Bureau’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone who has information about the incident and who has not yet spoken to police should contact. Detective Tony Harris at tony.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov (503)823-0441 or Detective Shaye Samora at shaye.samora@police.portlandoregon.gov (503)823-0768 and reference case number 23-14764.

In 2022, Portland recorded 96 homicides, a new record for the city. There were also five people fatally shot by law enforcement officers in Portland in 2022.