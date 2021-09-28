Homicide victim found along Gresham roadway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A homicide investigation was launched after a person was found dead Friday night along a road in Gresham.

A 911 caller reported finding the body in the 18900 block of NE Portal Way. Officers responded to the scene at about 9:45 p.m. and found the victim partially in the roadway, the Gresham Police Department said.

An autopsy ruled the death a homicide.

The person’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Gresham PD tip line at 503.618.2719 or toll-free at 888.989.3505.