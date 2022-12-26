PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified a man who died after a reported shooting in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officials said the victim, identified as 57-year-old Abed Fattoum, died by homicide by gunshot wound.

The day of the shooting, on Dec. 21, officers responded to the scene near Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast Market Street around 11 a.m.

Police reportedly found Fattoum injured and provided medical aid — including applying a chest seal, before he was taken to the hospital. Despite their efforts, officials said Fattoum succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The following day, authorities arrested 38-year-old Kailen Guffey who was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree murder (with a firearm), first-degree robbery (with a firearm), felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to police, two people possibly associated with the incident were detained.