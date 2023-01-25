PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man arrested for allegedly moving over two kilograms of rainbow-colored fentanyl, other narcotics and multiple guns between two Portland motels, is now facing federal charges after he was arrested on Tuesday.

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon, 47-year-old Jose Isidro Zuniga Torres of Honduras has been charged by criminal complaint with “conspiracy to possess and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.”

Court documents say that the Drug Enforcement Agency, along with Homeland Security and the Tigard Police Department, has been investigating the suspected illegal trafficking of narcotics from Mexico to the Northwest.

As part of the ongoing investigation, officials say that personnel from multiple agencies were surveilling a motel when they say two men, including Zuniga, exited a room carrying multiple boxes. Zuniga and the other man loaded the boxes, as well as other bags, into a vehicle and drove to a different motel, according to authorities.

After watching the men unload the boxes and bags at the second motel, investigators executed a federal search warrant on the room, where authorities say Zuniga was arrested without incident.

Investigators seized over two kilograms of rainbow-colored fentanyl packaged for distribution, 417 grams of counterfeit oxycodone pills (M30s) containing fentanyl, 393 grams of crystal meth, 49 grams of cocaine, and eight firearms.

Officials said Zuniga admitted to possessing the majority of drugs found in the motel. He also told authorities that the firearms were supposed to be shipped to Honduras while wrapped in tin foil to avoid detection.