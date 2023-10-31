Abel Cornejo-Reyes, 26, and Joseph Migliaccio, 58, were arrested on Oct. 21, authorities say.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two men face child luring charges after the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office led an undercover sting operation this month.

Detectives arrested Hillsboro resident Abel Cornejo-Reyes, 26, and Hood River resident Joseph Migliaccio, 58, in Cascade Locks on Oct. 21. Both suspects are accused of luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a minor.

HRCSO says their sting was coordinated with the Oregon State Police, Hood River City Police, Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, City of The Dalles Police, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security.

“The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the agencies that assisted in the operation,” the office said in a press release.