Hood River PD: Man barricaded in hotel room, claims to be armed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man suspected of burglary has barricaded himself inside a hotel room in Hood River and authorities are trying to reach him, police said.
According to the Hood River Police Department, the 26-year-old man, who is claiming to be armed, has holed up in a hotel room at 2429 Cascade Avenue.
Police said the man is also a suspect of a recent burglary.
Authorities urged the public to avoid the area while they wait for a NORTAC team to respond.
Cascade Avenue is closed between Rand Road and 20th Street, the Hood River Sheriff’s Office announced in a Tweet.
This is a developing story.