Hood River PD: Man barricaded in hotel room, claims to be armed

Crime

by: Sam Campbell

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man suspected of burglary has barricaded himself inside a hotel room in Hood River and authorities are trying to reach him, police said.

According to the Hood River Police Department, the 26-year-old man, who is claiming to be armed, has holed up in a hotel room at 2429 Cascade Avenue.

Police said the man is also a suspect of a recent burglary.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the area while they wait for a NORTAC team to respond.

Cascade Avenue is closed between Rand Road and 20th Street, the Hood River Sheriff’s Office announced in a Tweet.

This is a developing story.

