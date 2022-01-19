Hood River PD: Man barricaded in hotel room, claims to be armed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man suspected of burglary has barricaded himself inside a hotel room in Hood River and authorities are trying to reach him, police said.

According to the Hood River Police Department, the 26-year-old man, who is claiming to be armed, has holed up in a hotel room at 2429 Cascade Avenue.

Police said the man is also a suspect of a recent burglary.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the area while they wait for a NORTAC team to respond.

Cascade Avenue is closed between Rand Road and 20th Street, the Hood River Sheriff’s Office announced in a Tweet.

This is a developing story.