The person in the hooded parka and this silver sedan are wanted in connection for a shooting outside a Gresham Plaid Pantry, April 15, 2023 (Gresham PD)

No injuries were reported, no arrests made at this time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hooded gunman and a silver sedan are being sought after bullets flew outside a Plaid Pantry in Gresham Saturday night.

The suspected shooter, seen in surveillance video wearing a hooded parka with fur trim, fired multiple times from the bushes behind the store at 18014 SE Stark, Gresham police said.

A witness told police the shooter was picked up by a silver sedan that had been parked at Plaid Pantry, then drove south.

Investigators said they found 6 bullet casings from a 9mm gun.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made. The investigation remains open and active.