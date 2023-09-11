PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 39-year-old Hoover Criminal Gang member, who previously spent time in prison for a triple shooting in Portland in 2015, was sentenced again, this time to federal prison, on Monday on a gun charge.

Eugene Michael Brown pleaded guilty in June to being a felon in possession of a gun. The admission followed a months-long investigation that began in May 2022 after a fight in the parking lot of a Portland strip club, the US Attorney’s Office for Oregon said.

The fight was captured on video surveillance. Though Brown — whose nickname is “Big Truth” — likely did not fire any shots during the strip club fight, he was seen leaving the club with a gun. He was charged at that time for being involved in the fight.

In early July 2022, authorities said, Brown and his girlfriend had an argument at a Northeast Portland gas station. Investigators found a 9mm shell casing at the scene, which led to a search warrant at his house. Hoover Gang materials were found at the home along with 2 guns. DNA tests confirmed Brown had been in contact with those guns.

He was indicted in November by a federal grand jury. He pleaded guilty on June 16 and will spend the next 30 months in federal prison. Once he’s released, he will be on supervised release for 3 years.

In 2015, Brown was involved in shooting 3 people at the Portland Exotica International Club during a fight in the parking lot, shooting three people at a strip club in Northeast Portland and then firing off several rounds hours later outside an acquaintance’s home. One man was shot in his face, another in his torso and the third victim was shot in the abdomen.

At the time of his latest arrest, Brown on still on post-prison supervision, the US Attorney’s Office said.

Hoover Criminal Gang

The Hoover Criminal Gang is associated with a spate of gang violence that roiled Portland for years following the 2014 slaying of Ervaeua Herring, a 21-year-old pregnant mother. She was killed inside her residence at the Eastwood Village Apartments in Southeast Portland.

Police believe Herring’s apartment was targeted. When the shooting occurred, neighbors told KOIN 6 News that several men first broke into the wrong apartment and pointed guns into the faces of a mother and her child. The suspects, according to earlier accounts, soon realized they had the wrong apartment and went to Herring’s unit.

Detectives believed the shooters were after Herring’s boyfriend. He was not home at the time of the shooting, with multiple people firing guns into the Herring’s apartment.

Ervaeua Herring was standing near the apartment’s back sliding glass door at the time of her death, according to police. Detectives believe the shooting was gang-related and was retaliation after a Hoover gang member was shot in downtown hours earlier by a rival gang.