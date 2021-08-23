Hours later, more gunfire near site of fatal Old Town shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hours after a deadly shooting occurred in Portland’s Old Town, more gunfire was reported in the same area.

Portland police responded to a shooting on Northwest 3rd Avenue and Northwest Everett Street around 11 p.m. Earlier on Sunday morning, a man was killed as a result of a shooting inside a bar at the same intersection.

At this time, there is no confirmed information linking the two shootings.

Few details about this latest gunfire are available. KOIN 6 News has reached out to the police for more information and will update this story when new information is released.

This is a developing story.