PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A few dozen rounds were fired in a Northeast Portland neighborhood Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Portland police responded to the sound of gunfire in the area of NE Wygant and 108th at around 1:48 p.m.

When they arrived, officers said they found evidence of a shooting. According to PPB, a house and parked car were damaged.

Police said no one was hurt in the shooting, and no arrests have yet been made.

This shooting comes after a weekend of deadly shootings in Portland and Vancouver.