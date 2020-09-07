Houses burglarized, vehicles stolen in Cedar Mill-Bethany

This person is considered a suspect in a crime rash in the Cedar Mill-Bethany area, September 7, 2020. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Circle added by KOIN for clarity)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Six houses were burglarized, 3 cars and a motorcycle were stolen and items were stolen from 9 different vehicles in an early morning crime spree around Cedar Mill and Bethany.

Residents began reporting the crimes early Monday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Multiple addresses north of Highway 26 were involved. Authorities said they later found the stolen motorcycle was ditched nearby.

The 3 cars stolen were a dark blue 2013 Mercedes sedan and 2 BMW SUVs — a white 2012 and a black 2009.

Investigators released a short home surveillance video that they said shows 2 suspects. Officials want anyone else with home video to check and report anything they find at 503.629.0111.