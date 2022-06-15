KOIN 6 News reached out to businesses and police for guidance.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re worried about your license plates getting stolen, there are steps you can take to make it tough on thieves.

KOIN 6 News called four auto parts stores in Portland to find out what products are available for car owners to keep themselves safe against license plate crimes.

O’Reilly Auto Parts, located at 5915 N.E. Sandy Boulevard, confirmed it carried tamper-proof screws to help deter thieves. Carquest Auto Parts in Northeast Portland also sells bolts to secure down a license plate.

Advance Auto Parts in Southeast Portland, which sells the specialized screws, said there has been more demand for these products as of late. AutoZone in Southeast Portland confirmed it carries the tamper-proof screws as well.

Most store representatives said the specialized screws were easy to install at a low budget.

KOIN 6 News reached out to the Portland Police Bureau for tips on the situation.

“Other than parking in a secured lot or garage, which isn’t something many of us have the means to do, short of looking for countermeasures that can be equipped on cars, I’m not sure much can be done to address these crimes of opportunity,” A PPB spokesperson said.

If your license plates are stolen, Portland police and the DMV have suggestions you can look at here.