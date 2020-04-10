Human remains found in Sweet Home, possibly connected to 2011 case

LCSO is working with the State Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm the identify

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Human remains were found in Sweet Home and authorities believe they may be connected to a missing persons case from nine years ago.

The Linn County Sheriff ‘s Office received a call just before 5 a.m. on Monday evening, regarding possible human remains on property near Upper Calapooia Drive in Sweet Home. Hikers had found the remains in a what deputies called a very densely forested area. An overgrown road was cleared in order to access the scene.

LCSO says they have tentatively identified the remains connected with a 2011 missing persons case. They are waiting for the State Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm the identify and cause of death.

No other information has been released at this point. KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.