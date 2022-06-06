PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Human remains found in Lane County on May 26 have still not been identified as the active investigation into the suspicious death continues.

The remains were found in a wooded area not far from the road were near West Boundary Road east of Lowell, authorities said. Investigators arrived at the scene and the medical examiner determined the remains were human.

But the remains had been there “for several weeks” before being found, making identification difficult.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.