Gresham officials provided the anti-car theft device The Club to car owners, December 17, 2022 (KOIN)

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — After seeing a notable increase in car theft in 2022, Gresham officials provided a free anti-car theft device called The Club.

Anyeon who showed up with their vehicle and proof of ownership was able to claim the steering wheel lock — and hundreds of people showed up.

Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg said the “idea is prevention and deterrence.”

The biggest car model targets for thieves, police said, are Fords, Hondas, Toyotas, Chevrolets and Kias.