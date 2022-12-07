PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after he led a deputy on a chase through Clark County which ended in the recovery of several hundred fentanyl pills and methamphetamine, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Shortly before midnight Sunday , authorities say a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle believed to be stolen near the corner of Northeast Andresen Road and Northeast 40th Street. The driver, later identified as 33-year-old James Mcauley, continued driving, however.

The Sheriff’s Office alleges Mcauley was driving recklessly and struck a sign after going off the roadway near Northeast 40th Street and Northeast 66th Avenue. Deputies say Mcauley ran from the vehicle but was ultimately caught. The deputy arrested him and discovered the drugs.

Mcauley was taken to the Clark County Jail and is facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, attempt to elude, and possession of controlled substances.