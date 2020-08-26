Husband and wife indicted in July Lakeview murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dean Wood has been indicted for the murder of Jacob Wheat. His wife, Misty Lynn Wood, was indicted for her connection to the murder as well.

Around 10 p.m. on July 6, Jacob Wheat was found laying in a parking lot after a reported shooting on North G Street in Lakeview. The 26-year-old died while officers were administering first aid. Later in the month, authorities revealed that Dean Wood, 32, was determined to have been involved in the death.

He was already in custody at the Lake County Jail on unrelated charges.

On August 26, Oregon State Police announced Wood has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. His wife, Misty, was indicted for her alleged role in the murder — including hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence.

Both suspects are lodged in the Lake County Jail.