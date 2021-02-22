Husband ‘person of interest’ in Hillsboro homicide

Toby Noah, aka Toby Epling, in an undated photo released by the Hillsboro PD, February 22, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The husband of a woman found dead at a home in Hillsboro has been identified as a “person of interest” who should be “considered armed and dangerous.”

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, Hillsboro police were sent on a domestic disturbance call to a home at 416 SW Oak, authorities said Monday. The woman, Glenda Noah, was found dead at the scene.

Her husband, Toby Epling, is also known as Toby Noah. He is 41, 6-feet-2 and 340 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hillsboro PD at 503.629.0111