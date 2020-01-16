Husband ‘person of interest’ in missing Albany woman

ALBANY, Ore. (KOIN) — The estranged husband of a missing Albany woman is now classified as a “person of interest” in their investigation.
Tiffany Marie Lazon, 37, was reported missing January 8 by her daughter. But police said they learned someone heard Tiffany and her husband in her home around in the 2600 block of SE 16th in Albany around December 27, the last time any contact with her was reported.
When police spoke with Craig Lazon around 1:25 a.m. on January 9, he said he didn’t know where Tiffany was and thought she moved to Washington.
But her daughter, Felicity Halberg, told KOIN 6 News her mother “left her car, her money, her cat, her clothes. She left everything. How would she get to Washington without anything?”
Late Tuesday, Craig Lazon was arrested on animal neglect and abandonment charges connected with Tiffany’s cat, which has now been given to her daughter.
Albany police told KOIN 6 News the cat was located without food or water in a storage locker in Albany.
On Wednesday, Tiffany’s house was searched with help from the Oregon State Police Crime Lab.
Thursday afternoon, Albany police officially said Craig is “a person of interest” in the case, which is now being looked at as both a missing person and a death investigation, although authorities are not saying Tiffany is dead.
Calling this a death investigation gives authorities different ways to look into the case.
KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.
