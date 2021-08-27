Husband stabbed, killed confronting intruder in rural Marion County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A young couple was attacked in their home in rural Marion County earlier this month, leaving the wife severely injured and the husband dead.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Travis and Jamilyn Juetten were attacked in their home around 3 a.m. on August 13. The 26-year-old man died from multiple stab wounds. The 24-year-old wife was also stabbed but is in stable condition and recovering at a hospital.

Detectives say an intruder came into the couple’s home near the intersection of Howell Prairie Road NE and Hazelgreen Road NE and attacked them.

There is no information about a possible suspect. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.