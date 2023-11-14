PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A death is being investigated as a homicide in Oregon City after a husband reported that he had shot his wife in their home on Monday, police said.

Authorities say Anthony Wesse, 41, showed up to the police department just before 1 p.m. on Monday after shooting his 37-year-old wife Anna Wesse at 13400 Squire Drive.

Oregon City police rushed to the house and found Anna already dead inside, officials say. Police also say no one else was in the home when they arrived.

Anthony faces charges of second-degree murder. He is currently in custody at Clackamas County Jail.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call their tip line at 503-905-3505. Reference Case No. 23-023587.

